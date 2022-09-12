×
trump | washington dc | trip | golf | fbi | doj

Trump Ends Speculation of D.C. Area Visit, Teases Working at His Golf Club

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump drives a cart at Trump National Golf Club on Monday in Sterling, Virginia. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Monday, 12 September 2022 02:33 PM EDT

On Monday, a number of media outlets reported seeing Trump at Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C. in Sterling, Virginia.

The previous evening, Trump was photographed wearing white golf shoes after deplaning from Dulles International Airport.

Trump's surprise visit to the metro area sparked varied speculation about the former president's reason for making a rare post-White House sojourn to Washington, D.C.

On Monday morning though, via Truth Social, Trump offered a brief glimpse into his plans, writing, "Working today at @TrumpWashingtonDC on the Potomac River. What an incredible place!"

It's been five full weeks since the FBI executed a morning raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where federal officials reportedly seized 11 sets of materials that had possible markings of "classified" or "top secret."

Last week, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted the Trump team's request for a special master in the legal-document dispute between Trump and the Justice Department (DOJ).

During the course of that ruling, Judge Cannon also identified a springtime letter from the National Archives and Record Administration to Trump's legal team, with the conclusion reading: "NARA will provide the FBI access to the records in question, as requested by the incumbent President, beginning as early as Thursday, May 12, 2022."

There's also the matter of presidential declassification, likely regarding the same sets of documents.

During a recent Newsmax appearance, Trump attorney Alina Habba told "Spicer & Co." the ongoing circus involving Trump's stored documents has become absurd.

Habba explained the Presidential Records Act gives Trump — and every other U.S. president, past and present — the authority to declassify documents while holding office.

And based on feedback she had received, Habba said Trump's team of Florida attorneys had been fully cooperating with NARA officials.

"So, it was a bit of surprise, you can imagine, when the [FBI] raid happened," says Habba.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
It wouldn't be breaking news to report former President Donald Trump likes to play golf. But it's apparently a major news event when Trump makes an unannounced golfing trip to our nation's capital.
306
Monday, 12 September 2022 02:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

