Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump's Docs a 'Smoking Gun' of FBI, DOJ Collusion

Speculating to Newsmax on the documents the FBI took in its raid on Mar-a-Lago, Dick Morris tells "American Agenda" that the documents are a "smoking gun," illustrating collusion between the FBI and the Department of Justice.

"I believe that the primary motivation of the FBI in breaking in and seizing those documents" is that the agency is "trying to defend itself against Trump's condemnation," Morris says.

"I think," Morris continues, "Trump took those documents because he believed that they contain evidence of a smoking gun of FBI and DOJ collusion in the Russia-hoax scandal, in the tapping of his phone as president, and getting FISA warrants — on perjury grounds — to surveil his staff."

"I think the reason the FBI raided was to get those documents back before Trump made them public."

According to NBC, on Monday, former President Donald Trump's legal team requested a judge continue to block the Department of Justice from reviewing classified documents seized at Trump's estate.

On Sept. 5, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted the former president's request to appoint a special master while, at the same time, blocking the government from using the classified files as part of its investigation.

"As this Court correctly observed," a filing signed by Trump's lawyer Christopher Kise reads, "a criminal investigation of this import — an investigation of a former President of the United States by the administration of his political rival — requires enhanced vigilance to ensure fairness, transparency, and maintenance of the public trust. Given the significance of this investigation, the Court recognizes, as does President Trump, that it must be conducted in the public view."

Dating back as far as 2018, former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, Calif., the then chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, issued a memo detailing, according to The Washington Post, that ''the FBI may have relied on politically motivated or questionable sources to justify its request for a secret surveillance warrant in the investigation'' of Trump. That began in 2016.

As Matt Taibbi wrote in Sept. 2021, the ''case against [Michael] Sussmann," who worked as a lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, "is weak because his alleged crime was lying to the FBI, when the FBI knew full well he was working for the Clinton campaign.''

In late May 2022, Sussmann was acquitted for supplying the FBI with false statements alluding to Trump colluding with Russia.

"The Clinton campaign systematically," Taibbi adds, "planted phony stories about things like the Trump-Alfa business and Carter Page's supposed role as a Trump-Russia conduit; the FBI went along with the fiction that inquiries launched on these matters did not originate as paid research from the Clinton campaign; and a parade of news media figures were culpable either as dupes or witting participants in these frauds, which in the case of the Alfa stunt was executed in a hurry to affect a presidential election."

