DHS Nabs N.J. Twins in Plot to Shoot ICE Agents 'on Sight'

Federal authorities arrested twin brothers in Absecon, New Jersey, after alleged threats against Department of Homeland Security officials and calls on social media to "shoot ICE on sight," according to a press release emailed by DHS to Newsmax on Tuesday.

DHS said it worked with the Absecon Police Department's SWAT team to execute search and arrest warrants for U.S. citizens Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores and Emilio Roman-Flores.

According to DHS, Emilio Roman-Flores is charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy to make terroristic threats, criminal coercion, threats, and cyber harassment.

Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores is charged with conspiracy to make terroristic threats.

The agency said the alleged posts included threats to kill DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons warned that threats against federal law enforcement would be investigated and prosecuted.

"We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We are NOT afraid of you," Lyons said in a statement.

"The extreme rhetoric of the news media, sanctuary politicians, and activists is leading directly to our law enforcement officers facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them," he added.

DHS said both men are being held by the Absecon Police Department while facing federal charges.