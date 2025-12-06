DHS Rejects Claim ICE Ran Over Man's Leg

Federal authorities on Saturday rejected claims that agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ran over a man’s leg during a Dec. 4 arrest in Vancouver, Washington, but local law enforcement has launched a traffic-related inquiry after eyewitness video surfaced, fueling public concern.

On Thursday afternoon in Vancouver, Washington, ICE agents detained 27-year-old Jose Paniagua Calderon in what his family alleges was a violent arrest. The family claims the agents shattered his car windows, dragged him to the ground, and drove over his leg before placing him into an unmarked van.

Eyewitness videos posted to social media appear to show the man being carried and then loaded into the vehicle.

On Saturday, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin denied the allegation, calling it “Pure theatre.”

In a Saturday post to X, she wrote:

"Never happened. ICE did NOT run over this illegal alien's leg. Pure theatre. No Injury. After ICE officers applied wrist restraints, Paniagua launched into an Oscar-level performance, dramatically screaming while officers simply moved his vehicle off the roadway. He walked around normally immediately after without issue and received a full medical evaluation, including multiple X-rays that showed ZERO fractures, dislocations, or injuries."

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Police Department has opened a traffic investigation because the video appears to show a vehicle striking a person while under law-enforcement detainment. The department said it will “determine the facts” based on the bystander video.

Calderon’s family described him as a churchgoing construction worker with no criminal record. They say he was detained at the northwest ICE facility in Tacoma, where they have limited or no access, and they remain uncertain about whether he has received adequate medical care.

The issue arises amid surging immigration enforcement efforts across the region under the Trump administration. Many residents and advocacy groups are watching closely for how ICE and DHS respond to public allegations of misconduct following widely circulated videos of arrests.

As of now, ICE has not publicly released footage from its own body-cams or vehicle cameras, and no independent third-party medical verification has been presented to confirm or contradict either the family’s or DHS’s account.

The investigation by Vancouver police remains ongoing.