DHS Unveils WOW Arrest Database

The Department of Homeland Security has launched a website that lets Americans search information about criminal illegal aliens arrested in federal enforcement operations since the start of the Trump administration.

The Worst of the Worst portal at wow.dhs.gov compiles arrest data from across the country and includes criminal records and removal locations.

DHS said the site is designed to make enforcement information easier to find.

The site lets users review details about illegal aliens removed from communities, including those charged or convicted of crimes such as homicide, assault, rape, drug trafficking, child molestation, and armed robbery.

Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, said the goal is to give Americans a direct view of who is being arrested and what violations led to those arrests.

She said the idea is to increase transparency and to show the results of enforcement work carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The department credited the launch to immigration enforcement priorities set under Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and President Donald Trump, including the directive to remove illegal aliens with extra criminal records before other categories of immigration violators.

The department said the initial release will include records tied to 10,000 arrests, with updates to follow.

DHS also linked the timing of the rollout to ongoing disagreements between federal officials and state or local jurisdictions that do not cooperate with federal detainer requests.

The department said the website demonstrates the volume of enforcement work carried out despite those limits, plus highlights risks officers face in the field, including an increase in assaults and vehicle ramming incidents.

The department said the new site is meant to document the scale of arrests and the seriousness of the offenses linked to those selected for removal. The site is designed to provide a single location where the Americans can review data tied to criminal histories and enforcement actions.

Examples of individuals listed on the site include:

Yehia Elham Badawi, 48, an illegal alien from Egypt convicted of robbery, aggravated assault, and violent felonies tied to a 1994 shootout that seriously wounded a Philadelphia police officer.

Nicol Alexandra Contreras Suarez, a transgender Colombian charged in New York with the rape of a minor and stalking.

Jimmy Harry Velasquez Gomez, a twice-deported Honduran national and repeat sex offender now facing charges of cruelty toward a child and lewd acts with a minor.