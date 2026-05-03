WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nypd | arrests | brooklyn | ice protest

NYPD: 8 Arrested During Brooklyn ICE Protest

By    |   Sunday, 03 May 2026 06:43 PM EDT

Eight people were arrested Saturday night after an anti-ICE protest turned disorderly outside a Brooklyn hospital, according to the New York Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center after reports of large groups blocking traffic and emergency entrances. The crowd had gathered as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents brought a suspect to the hospital after his arrest.

The Department of Homeland Security identified the suspect as Chidozie Wilson Okeke, a Nigerian national accused of assault and drug-related offenses. DHS said Okeke "weaponized his vehicle" in an attempt to strike ICE officers and became physically combative during the arrest.

He later requested medical attention and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities said tensions escalated as ICE agents tried to leave the facility with Okeke. Protesters blocked exits and refused repeated orders to disperse.

According to police, one individual punched and shattered the rear window of an ICE vehicle, while others obstructed officers and traffic. Several ICE vehicles were damaged, and agents suffered minor injuries, DHS said.

After issuing multiple warnings, NYPD officers took nine people into custody.

Eight were arrested and charged with offenses including resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. A ninth individual was issued a summons and released.

Police also said one suspect faces reckless endangerment charges for allegedly throwing garbage at a vehicle unrelated to the ICE operation.

DHS said Okeke entered the U.S. on a tourist visa in 2023 and overstayed after it expired in February 2024.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Eight people were arrested Saturday night after an anti-ICE protest turned disorderly outside a Brooklyn hospital, according to the New York Police Department. Police said officers responded around 10:30 p.m...
nypd, arrests, brooklyn, ice protest
251
2026-43-03
Sunday, 03 May 2026 06:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved