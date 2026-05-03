NYPD: 8 Arrested During Brooklyn ICE Protest

Eight people were arrested Saturday night after an anti-ICE protest turned disorderly outside a Brooklyn hospital, according to the New York Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center after reports of large groups blocking traffic and emergency entrances. The crowd had gathered as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents brought a suspect to the hospital after his arrest.

The Department of Homeland Security identified the suspect as Chidozie Wilson Okeke, a Nigerian national accused of assault and drug-related offenses. DHS said Okeke "weaponized his vehicle" in an attempt to strike ICE officers and became physically combative during the arrest.

He later requested medical attention and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities said tensions escalated as ICE agents tried to leave the facility with Okeke. Protesters blocked exits and refused repeated orders to disperse.

According to police, one individual punched and shattered the rear window of an ICE vehicle, while others obstructed officers and traffic. Several ICE vehicles were damaged, and agents suffered minor injuries, DHS said.

After issuing multiple warnings, NYPD officers took nine people into custody.

Eight were arrested and charged with offenses including resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. A ninth individual was issued a summons and released.

Police also said one suspect faces reckless endangerment charges for allegedly throwing garbage at a vehicle unrelated to the ICE operation.

DHS said Okeke entered the U.S. on a tourist visa in 2023 and overstayed after it expired in February 2024.