California's Migrant Aid Program Subpoenaed by DHS

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating California for allegedly providing federal benefits to illegal immigrants, reports CBS News.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement's DHS office in Los Angeles this week subpoenaed California's cash assistance program, or CAPI, to determine if the state paid out illegal immigrants from the Social Security Administration.

DHS is requesting applicants' names and dates of birth, copies of applications, immigration status, proof of ineligibility for SSI (Supplemental Security Income) from the SSA and affidavits in support of the application.

"Radical left politicians in California prioritize illegal aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens access to cash benefits," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

"The Trump Administration is working together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally," said Noem.

"If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over. While this subpoena focuses only on Los Angeles County — it is just the beginning," she added.