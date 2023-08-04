Archer: Ukrainian Prosecutor Was 'Threat' to Burisma

The Ukrainian prosecutor that Joe Biden bragged about getting fired in 2016 had been "a threat" to energy company Burisma, Hunter Biden's former business partner told Tucker Carlson.

Devon Archer, who testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability earlier this week, sat down to speak with Carlson. Part 2 of that interview was released Friday morning on the social media platform X.

Archer told the House panel that top Burisma executives, during a meeting in Dubai, requested that Hunter Biden "help them with some of that pressure" on Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin. At the time, Archer and Hunter Biden sat on Burisma’s board.

In 2018, Joe Biden bragged to a group of foreign policy experts that he threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

An FBI FD-123 form contained allegations that then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden had coerced a $10 million payment from Burisma CEO Mykola (Nikolai) Zlochevsky in exchange for having Shokin fired.

"Shokin was considered a threat to the business," Archer told Carlson. "I think anyone — and again, you got to get the signals to the government — I think anyone in government is always a threat and always trying to shake down these businesses that were highly successful and enriching the owners and the staff and the board.

"[Shokin] was a threat. He ended up seizing assets of Nikolai — a house, some cars, couple of properties — and Nikolai actually never went back to Ukraine after Shokin seized all of the assets."

Archer added that "there was all this pressure to fire Shokin from this, you know, the larger community. And then he was fired and then somehow Burisma was let off the hook."

Archer told Carlson that it's "categorically false" for someone to say that his testimony before the House panel failed to show that Joe Biden played a role in his son's business — something the president has insisted.

"He [Joe Biden] was aware of Hunter's business. He met with Hunter's business partners. I mean, you found a letter that illustrates that he knew me," Archer said.

In the interview with Carlson, Archer linked Joe Biden to his son's foreign business dealings.

"What Hunter ran into was almost like an Icarus issue," Archer told Carlson in an interview posted Wednesday, two days after his closed-door testimony before congressional investigators.