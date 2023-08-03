Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Bidens' Influence Peddling Is Impeachable Offense

After seeing the transcript of former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer, in which he testified before the House that now-President Joe Biden was involved in his son's business dealings, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that it confirms further "what we were all finding out."

"First, Hunter Biden was the bagman. Second, they were selling influence. Third, it was so easy to get Joe Biden on the phone," Donalds, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"He's vice president of the United States [at the time]. ... I understand he talks to his family every day, and that's to be commended. But let's not lose sight of the fact that if you're on the phone this easily with a bunch of people in all these rooms, and you have no idea, then you're a dummy, and if you do have an idea, then you're corrupt," Donalds said.

Donalds added that Biden knew the entire time about his son's business dealings and influence peddling, but "Joe Biden is an expert liar."

"When he was vice president, that's when these 20 shell companies were set up. ... Barack Obama gave him operational authority over several countries. Who was on Air Force Two all the time? Hunter Biden was with him all the time," Donalds said.

The congressman referenced Hunter's WhatsApp message to a Chinese businessman saying that he was sitting next to his father and they hadn't gotten their money.

"At the end of the day, there is a web of corruption surrounding Joe Biden. There's no business that is operating from this family except influence peddling, and that is an impeachable offense," Donalds stated.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!