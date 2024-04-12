Denver Slashes Police Funds, Money to Migrants

Denver is slashing $8.4 million from its police budget and allocating that money to deal with its migrant crisis, reported 9News.

The city plans to spend $89.9 million total to deal with a surge in illegal immigrants as Denver has served a total of nearly 41,000 migrants since the end of 2022, doing so by making cuts to other public agencies, too, including the Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Public Health and Environment, the Mayor’s Office, the Department of Transportation, the Denver Fire Department, and Infrastructure and the Executive Director of Safety.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston during a press conference Wednesday told reporters: “After more than a year of facing this crisis together, Denver finally has a sustainable plan for treating our newcomers with dignity while avoiding the worst cuts to city services.

“So many times we were told that we couldn’t be compassionate while still being fiscally responsible. Today is proof that our hardest challenges are still solvable, and that together we are the ones who will solve them.”

Johnston earlier this year asked every city department to find creative ways to reduce costs by 10% to 15%.

The $89.9 million will be used for program administration ($3 million), shelter and housing ($51.7 million), supportive services ($9.7 million), transportation ($6 million), one-time capital costs ($9.5 million), and contingency ($10 million).