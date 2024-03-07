×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | starlink | war | russia | ukraine | spacex | elon musk

Dems Probe SpaceX's Starlink Safeguards

By    |   Thursday, 07 March 2024 10:19 AM EST

House Democrats are probing whether Elon Musk's SpaceX implemented adequate safeguards to prevent Russia from deploying the company's Starlink satellite internet service in its war against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military spy agency's spokesperson told Reuters in mid-February that Russian forces were obtaining Starlink satellite terminals illicitly from third countries and increasing their use on the front line of the countries' war.

Andriy Yusov, the military official, said work was underway to prevent Russian forces using the high-speed satellite internet terminals produced by SpaceX to coordinate attacks in occupied parts of Ukraine.

In a letter sent to SpaceX on Wednesday night, Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Robert Garcia, D-Calif., demanded the company report complaints about potential illegal acquisitions of Starlink terminals, including in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, The Washington Post reported.

They want to know how the company is working with other U.S. regulators to prevent the illegal trade of satellite terminals.

The lawmakers said they were alarmed Russian forces potentially were running afoul of U.S. sanctions by using the company's terminals.

Raskin and Garcia told SpaceX's President Gwynne Shotwell that Russia's alleged use of Starlink "poses a serious threat to Ukraine's security, Ukrainian lives, and U.S. national security."

"We are concerned that you may not have appropriate guardrails and policies in place," the lawmakers wrote, the Post reported.

Starlink service has been vital to Ukraine's war effort since Russia invaded in February 2022. SpaceX supplied Starlink terminals to Ukraine within hours of Russia's attack.

The terminals allow soldiers to respond to group text messages, stream drone feeds of enemy forces and coordinate artillery strikes.

According to Raskin and Garcia's letter, the U.S. Defense Department purchased 400 to 500 new terminals for Ukraine in June 2023.

A February blog post, citing radio intercepts of conversations of troops operating in eastern Ukraine, said Russian troops were increasingly using Starlink satellite communication systems.

The alleged use of the Starlink systems raises "additional questions about the efficacy of your company's safeguards and compliance with U.S. sanctions and export controls," according to Raskin, ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, and Garcia, ranking member on the national security subcommittee.

Musk took to X on Feb. 11 to say that reports claiming his company was selling Starlink terminals to Russia were "categorically false."

"To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia," Musk said.

Reuters contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
House Democrats are probing whether Elon Musk's SpaceX implemented adequate safeguards to prevent Russia from deploying the company's Starlink satellite internet service in its war against Ukraine.
democrats, starlink, war, russia, ukraine, spacex, elon musk, satellite, internet, space
400
2024-19-07
Thursday, 07 March 2024 10:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved