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Tags: starbucks | nashville | seattle | relocation | brian niccol | lgbtq

Starbucks' Nashville Move: A Shift From Liberal Roots?

Starbucks' Nashville Move: A Shift From Liberal Roots?
A barista prepares an order at a Starbucks coffee shop in New York. (Anthony Behar/AP 2022 file)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 April 2026 01:06 PM EDT

Starbucks is facing new internal friction as it expands into Tennessee — a conservative state that bans most abortions and where Republican lawmakers have moved to roll back LGBTQ protections, Bloomberg reports.

Some reportedly rattled Starbucks employees view the move as a departure from the company’s long-standing progressive identity.

Tennessee bans abortions except in limited ciscumstances, for example. Republican lawmakers in the red state have been zeroing in on LGBTQ+ job safeguards as well as same-sex marriage.

For years, the Seattle-based coffee chain cultivated a reputation for liberal workplace policies, including support for LGBTQ rights and socially progressive causes.

Further, many are displeased about being asked to relocate to Nashville after only a year ago being directed to go either to Seattle or Toronto, also a cost-saving move.

CEO Brian Niccol, who took over in 2024 as a turnaround specialist, is pursuing a dual-track strategy: cut costs aggressively while spending to reignite growth.

Starbucks plans to invest $100 million in a new Nashville corporate office expected to house 2,000 jobs over five years — even as it works to reduce spending by $2 billion and has already cut about 2,000 corporate roles.

The shift is hitting employees directly.

Some Seattle-based workers have been told they must relocate to Tennessee — or risk losing their jobs — while also taking pay cuts of at least 5%, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company has offered stock grants and up to $2,000 in travel reimbursement to ease the transition, but the approach has rattled morale.

Starbucks is also pushing to move entire teams together, reinforcing Niccol’s view that in-office collaboration drives performance.

But not all workers are convinced — especially those hesitant to uproot families or move to a state with sharply different political and cultural norms.

In a memo to employees, Sara Kelly, Starbucks’ chief partner officer, framed the expansion as a strategic necessity, pointing to Nashville’s proximity to suppliers, access to talent, and alignment with future store growth, while emphasizing the company’s commitment to in-person work and team cohesion.

At the same time, Starbucks is spending more on store staffing and renovations to boost sales after recent declines, underscoring the balancing act: cut deeply, invest selectively, and attempt a turnaround.

For some inside the company, the question is no longer just about cost-cutting or growth — but whether Starbucks’ expansion strategy signals a broader shift away from the values it once championed.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


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Starbucks is facing new internal friction as it expands into Tennessee - a conservative state that bans most abortions and where Republican lawmakers have moved to roll back LGBTQ protections, Bloomberg reports.
starbucks, nashville, seattle, relocation, brian niccol, lgbtq
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2026-06-22
Wednesday, 22 April 2026 01:06 PM
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