SpaceX Eyes $15B in 2024 Sales on Starlink Strength

SpaceX is on track to book revenue of about $9 billion this year across its rocket launch and Starlink businesses with sales projected to rise to around $15 billion in 2024, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sales for Starlink, in particular, are expected to outpace and exceed the launch business next year as the product becomes available in more regions around the world, according to the report.

SpaceX is on track to register earnings, excluding some items, of more than $3 billion, Bloomberg News said.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.