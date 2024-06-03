Delta Set to Resume Flights to Israel, Second Airline to Restart

Delta Air Lines is set to become the second U.S. carrier to restart service to Israel.

In a release, Atlanta-based Delta said it would resume daily nonstop service to Tel Aviv from New York-JFK on June 7, opening nearly 2,000 weekly seats from New York to Israel.

Service had been suspended since October 2023.

The airline said it has conducted "an extensive security risk assessment," and said it will continue to "monitor the situation in Israel in conjunction with government and private-sector partners."

According to Delta, it already "strengthened its presence in Israel" through a codeshare arrangement last December with EL AL Israel Airlines.

"With the reinstatement of Delta’s New York-JFK service this summer, customers have additional travel choices connecting North America and Israel," the airline said in its statement.

The reinstatement makes Delta the second U.S. carrier to restart service to Israel, blogger Brian Kelly wrote. United jets started flying again to Tel Aviv in early March, but American has not yet announced concrete resumption plans, Kelly wrote.

Kelly reported Delta has been building its Israel network with new flights from Atlanta and Boston, though those flights are not currently available on Delta's website.