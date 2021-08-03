De Blasio Won't Rule Out Running for NY Governor Next Year

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he has not ruled out running for governor of the state, News10 reported.

“I haven’t ruled in or ruled out anything. I haven’t made any decisions about the future,” de Blasio said when asked if he was considering a gubernatorial run following the end of his time as mayor in less than six months.

“Right now, my singular focus is on beating back COVID and getting this city to a full recover,” de Blasio said on Monday. “At some point I gotta figure out what I’m doing.”

De Blasio is not allowed to run again for mayor, as he is currently finishing his second term, the maximum permitted.

On Tuesday, following the release of state Attorney General Letitia James’ report saying that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and retaliated against at least one who came forward about it, de Blasio said “it is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as governor," The Hill reported.

The mayor stressed that Cuomo “must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately."

Cuomo has stated that he will not step down, and it is still possible that he will run for reelection next year.

That means if de Blasio does decide to throw his hat into the ring in the governor’s race, he could compete with Cuomo for the Democratic nomination in 2022.

Earlier this year, de Blasio slammed Cuomo on multiple issues, including accusing the governor of attacking the city in an effort to distract from the sexual harassment accusations against him, after Cuomo a few months earlier had started publicly criticizing de Blasio, the NYPD and other city leaders over the increasing crime rate and spike in gun violence, News10 reported.