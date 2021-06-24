Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: De Blasio Leaves Legacy of Fast-Rising Crime

Mayor Bill de Blasio has "failed at everything" and leaves behind a legacy of large crime increases unseen under his predecessors, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Newsmax Thursday.

"This is an epidemic of almost, as far as I know, epidemic proportions," Giuliani told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

De Blasio "presided over the largest crime increases in the shortest period of time of any mayor. ... We've never had it rise this fast, so I think, in New York City. When I became mayor, there was more crime than this. Maybe three times more and I reduced it and (Mike) Bloomberg reduced it."

Last year, the city experienced a 50% increase in murders and a 110% increase in shootings, said Giuliani, "so this is a 73% increase on top of a 100% increase."

De Blasio has been a "thoroughly terrible mayor," Giuliani, also a former U.S. attorney and lawyer to ex-President Donald Trump, commented. "He's failed at everything. He has no achievements."

Further, none of the people running for mayor wanted de Blasio's endorsement, said Giuliani.

"I mean, when I was leaving the mayoralty, Mike Bloomberg very much wanted my endorsement. I think it was a big factor in his win. I think (de Blasio) will be thought of as the worst mayor in the history of the city."

Meanwhile, Giuliani has said he likes Eric Adams, the Democrat frontrunner in the race for mayor, but last week endorsed Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels.

Sliwa secured the Republican nomination earlier this week, while Adams, a Brooklyn Borough president and a former police captain, is in a comfortable lead after the first round of counting in the Democrat primary.

Adams may not be officially named the winner until mid-July.

Giuliani said there is a "big difference" between Adams and Sliwa, even though Adams is the "best of a group of far lesser Democrats, who are very soft on crime and who will be a continuation of the same national Democrat programs."

But still, Adams has not committed to restarting the city's anti-crime division, and he has already said he'll govern like former Mayor David Dinkins did, said Giuliani.

"Dinkins had more crimes committed during his four years as mayor than any mayor in history, including two years in which we had over 2000 murders," said Giuliani. "The last riots before the ones under de Blasio occurred when we had our last Democrat mayor, which was the man he wants to govern like."

Meanwhile, Giuliani disputed claims that the winner of the Democrat primary will go on to be mayor.

"I think we're at a point where party doesn't matter...people say New York can't vote for a Republican, but in times of peril, we went to a Republican. It can happen if there's enough need for it. It will be very unusual when it happens."