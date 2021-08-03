Entire NY Congressional Delegation Has Called for Cuomo to Resign

New York’s entire Democratic congressional delegation has now called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after an investigation found he had sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020.

In a statement, House Democratic Conference chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, along with New York Democratic Reps. Gregory Meeks and Tom Suozzi, said Tuesday “the time is right” for Cuomo to step down.

“The office of Attorney General Tish James conducted a complete, thorough and professional investigation of the disturbing allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo,” the trio said.

“We commend the brave women who came forward and spoke truth to power. The time has come for Governor Andrew Cuomo to do the right thing for the people of New York State and resign,” they added.

Most of the 19 congressional Democrats had previously called for Cuomo to resign in March, The Hill reported at the time, when the allegations first emerged and before an investigation was launched.

Jeffries, Meeks, and Suozzi were the only three New York House Democrats that did not.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., also called for the resignation in March, when the allegations first surfaced.

But Rep. Sean Maloney, D-N.Y., who also called for Cuomo to resign in March — renewed that demand Tuesday.

“@NewYorkStateAG led a thorough & fair investigation. What I said in March stands. Governor Cuomo must resign,” Maloney tweeted.

Related Stories: