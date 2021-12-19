×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dc | publicschools | holocaust

DC School Staff Member Has Third-graders Reenact Holocaust Scenes

DC School Staff Member Has Third-graders Reenact Holocaust Scenes
The gate of Auschwitz concentration camp (Dreamstime)

By    |   Sunday, 19 December 2021 10:23 PM

A Washington, D.C., elementary school staff member told third-graders in library class to reenact episodes from the Holocaust.

According to The Washington Post, the instructor, who was placed on leave Friday, directed the students to dig classmates’ mass graves and simulate shooting the victims. She also allegedly assigned specific roles to the students, including casting a Jewish student as Adolf Hitler, and instructed the student to pretend to commit suicide, as Hitler did, at the end of the exercise.

Watkins Elementary School Principal Scott Berkowitz emailed the third-graders’ parents, saying that the students were in library class for a “self-directed project they would present to their classmates before winter break,” but, during their allotted research time, the instructor had the students participate in the reenactment.

“I want to acknowledge the gravity of this poor instructional decision, as students should never be asked to act out or portray any atrocity, especially genocide, war, or murder,” Berkowitz wrote.

Another parent said that her son had to pretend to be on a train heading to a concentration camp, act as if he were dying in a gas chamber and act as if he were shooting his classmates.

The instructor also allegedly made anti-Semitic comments, saying that the reason the Germans carried out the Holocaust was that “the Jews ruined Christmas.” 

The students told their homeroom teacher after the instructor asked them not to tell anyone about the reenactment. The incident was then reported to D.C. Public Schools’ Comprehensive Alternative Resolution and Equity Team. A spokesperson for DCPS stated that “this was not an approved lesson plan, and we sincerely apologize to our students and families who were subjected to this incident.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A Washington, D.C., elementary school staff member told third-graders in library class to reenact episodes from the Holocaust.
dc, publicschools, holocaust
279
2021-23-19
Sunday, 19 December 2021 10:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved