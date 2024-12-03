DOGE's Musk, Ramaswamy Consider Ending Clock Changes

In a follow-up post, Musk told Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, he did indeed want to end the time changes.
Advocates for year-round daylight saving time say permanently advancing the clocks one hour would permit more people to enjoy sunshine and avoid the frustrations involved with resetting clocks.
But politicians in the center of the country have pointed out that such a policy would mean winter sunrises that could happen past 9 a.m. in cities such as Indianapolis and Detroit.
Complaints about clock changes are not new, and lawmakers in the early 1970s even moved to permanently adopt daylight saving time.
However, that decision backfired almost immediately, as there was nationwide criticism of the move, because children were waiting in the dark for school buses to arrive.
Congress ended up rolling back the change after 10 months.
Brian Freeman ✉
Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.
© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.