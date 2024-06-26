CPAC Urges GOP Sen. Graham, Rep. Jordan to Probe Supreme Court 'Sabotage'

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is urging House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Senate Judiciary Committee member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to open a congressional investigation into the "sabotage" of the Supreme Court.

The push comes amid increased scrutiny of Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Alito has been the subject of a media blitz concerning a dispute with liberal neighbors in 2021 and Thomas has faced harsh questions about his judicial decisions and acceptance of gifts from Republican billionaire donor Harlan Crow.

"We have observed with increasing frustration as an orchestrated attack has been launched on constitutionalists on the Supreme Court," CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp told the Daily Caller.

"It is especially unAmerican when those attacks go through spouses who exhibit any political or religious beliefs. CPAC will incorporate as part of its mission defending those illegitimately and cruelly attacked. And in this critical moment Republicans in Congress need to use their authority to find out who is behind this assault on the Court."

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker also lashed out.

"The progressive left and their media allies have been trying to intimidate Justice Samuel Alito by attacking his wife for merely flying a flag," Whitaker said. "This is part of a coordinated effort to pressure Republican-appointed justices in high-profile cases. Such attacks must stop, and Congress should investigate these organizations to ensure compliance with laws and protect the integrity of the Supreme Court."