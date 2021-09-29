Poll: Half the US Not Confident COVID Vaccines Suitable for Children

Nearly half the U.S. population is not confident that COVID-19 vaccines are appropriate for children, according to new Trafalgar Group poll results.

In a Trafalgar survey with 1,102 respondents, people were asked: "How confident are you that the COVID-19 vaccines are necessary and appropriate for children ages 5-12?"

A total of 48.6% said they were either not confident or not confident at all the vaccines should be given to children. Just 42.2% of respondents said they were very or somewhat confident. A total of 9.3% was not sure.

While 62.5% of Democrats displayed confidence in the vaccine for children, 66.8% of Republicans were not confident. Among independents, 54.7% were not confident, and 35% were confident.

More Democrats (39.3%) took part in the survey than Republicans (35.6%).

Pfizer said Tuesday it had submitted research to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children but the shots may not be available until November.

Moderna, which also produces a COVID-19 vaccine, is studying its shots in elementary school-aged children. Results are expected later in the year.