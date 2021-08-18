Poll: Americans Warming to Employer-Mandated Vaccines

A recent Axios/Ipsos poll finds that most Americans now favor employer-mandated vaccinations for their workplaces.

According to the survey, 55% of respondents support employers requiring a COVID vaccine at their places of work, while 44% oppose requiring the shots.

Thirty-eight percent of supporters said they strongly supported a mandate, while 30% of those against it said they strongly opposed the idea.

The poll interviewed 1,041 people 18 or older between Aug. 13 and 16, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

The Axios/Ipsos poll seems to track with a Gallup Poll last month that found 52% of respondents favored mandatory vaccinations at work, and 38% opposed them.

The Gallup Poll was conducted July 19-26 among a random sample of 1,862 employed adults 18 or older and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Both polls come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on a variety of topics, including wearing masks indoors again as the more contagious delta variant surges through the country, and its announcement Wednesday that fully vaccinated people with the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccines will likely need a third ''booster'' shot six to nine months later to prevent infection as the vaccines' effectiveness wanes.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a joint statement with other members of the COVID-19 Task Force:

''The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant.

''Recognizing that many vaccines are associated with a reduction in protection over time and acknowledging that additional vaccine doses could be needed to provide long lasting protection, we have been analyzing the scientific data closely from the United States and around the world to understand how long this protection will last and how we might maximize this protection.

''The available data make very clear that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and in association with the dominance of the Delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease.'' the statement continued.

''Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout. For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.''

According to the CDC, the third booster shots will be available sometime in the fall, pending an evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration

While the agency anticipates that those who took the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also need a booster, it said it is still evaluating the data because that vaccine was first distributed later than the other two.

NBC News published a list on Aug. 3 of large U.S. companies that required employee vaccination.

The list includes Uber, Google, Walmart, BlackRock, The Washington Post, Amtrak, Anthem, Cisco and Citigroup.