×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Money | COVID-19 | vaccination | Wall Street big banks | Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley to Employees: Prove Vaccination Status

Morgan Stanley to Employees: Prove Vaccination Status

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 02:54 PM

Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday it had asked its U.S.-based employees to offer proof for COVID-19 vaccination, as the big bank doubles down on rules for staff entering its offices. Last summer, in June 2020, Morgan Stanely was one of the very first companies to tell its employees get vaccinated to return to its New York and Westchester offices -- or else.

Nearly 90% of its U.S.-based employees have attested to being vaccinated against COVID-19, the bank said, and they would be required to furnish proof by Oct. 1.

Big Wall Street banks have been grappling with questions around employee safety and how to bring back workers, in the wake of the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. While some firms have pushed back their return-to-office plans, others have chosen to stay the course.

Last week, Citigroup Inc said it would require U.S. employees returning to its New York headquarters and offices in some other cities to be vaccinated.

Reuters

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday it had asked its U.S.-based employees to offer proof for COVID-19 vaccination, as the big bank doubles down on rules for staff entering its offices. Last summer, in June 2020, Morgan Stanely was one of the very first companies to tell its...
COVID-19, vaccination, Wall Street big banks, Morgan Stanley
164
2021-54-17
Tuesday, 17 August 2021 02:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved