Morgan Stanley to Employees: Prove Vaccination Status

Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday it had asked its U.S.-based employees to offer proof for COVID-19 vaccination, as the big bank doubles down on rules for staff entering its offices. Last summer, in June 2020, Morgan Stanely was one of the very first companies to tell its employees get vaccinated to return to its New York and Westchester offices -- or else.

Nearly 90% of its U.S.-based employees have attested to being vaccinated against COVID-19, the bank said, and they would be required to furnish proof by Oct. 1.

Big Wall Street banks have been grappling with questions around employee safety and how to bring back workers, in the wake of the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. While some firms have pushed back their return-to-office plans, others have chosen to stay the course.

Last week, Citigroup Inc said it would require U.S. employees returning to its New York headquarters and offices in some other cities to be vaccinated.

Reuters