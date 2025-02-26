NYC Mayor Adams Asks Judge to Permanently Toss Corruption Case

New York City Mayor Eric Adams reportedly is trying to see to it the corruption charges filed against him are dismissed and can never be reinstated.

Adams' lawyer, citing alleged misconduct by prosecutors, urged a federal judge to throw out the mayors' case "with prejudice," meaning the same criminal charges cannot be pursued again, Bloomberg reported.

In a court filing to U.S. District Judge Dale Ho, attorney Alex Spiro pointed to a Feb. 12 letter by former interim U.S. Attorney in Manhattan Danielle Sassoon, in which she accused the Justice Department of making a deal with Adams in return for his support on President Donald Trump's policies.

Spiro said Sassoon's letter constitutes misconduct that violates court rules and internal department policies. He added the misconduct warrants a permanent end to the case.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Mayor Adams knowingly consented to the government's motion to dismiss this case without prejudice," Spiro said in the letter, Bloomberg reported. "But the recent government leaks provide this court with an independent and more-than-sufficient basis to dismiss this prosecution due to the irreparable prejudice to Mayor Adams's rights."

Earlier this month, the Justice Department sought dismissal of Adams' case "without prejudice," saying Trump's pick for U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton, will review the case.

The department's request prompted a wave of protest resignations within DOJ – including Sassoon – and at the mayor's office amid allegations that it was a quid pro quo in exchange for Adams agreeing to enforce Trump's immigration crackdown.

Adams denies that claim.

Ho made no decision Feb. 19 on the effort to abandon the graft case against Adams during the 90-minute hearing, asking for "patience" as he weighs what he called a "somewhat unusual situation."

"It's not in anyone's interest for this to drag on," Ho said, but "I'm not going to shoot from the hip right here on the bench."

Acting deputy Attorney General Emil Bove appeared alone before the judge to defend his office's demand, which he said was necessary so Adams can focus on "protecting the city."

Ho said he would appoint an outside lawyer, Paul Clement of the law firm Clement & Murphy PLLC, to present arguments against the prosecutors' bid to dismiss to help him make a decision.

Adams pleaded not guilty Sept. 27 to federal bribery charges, firmly rejecting allegations he accepted overseas travel, campaign cash, and other perks from foreign interests seeking to harness his influence.

AFP, The Associated Press, and Reuters contributed to this story.