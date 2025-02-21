Napolitano to Newsmax: Gov. Hochul Trying to Clip NYC Mayor's Wings

Senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax Friday New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to keep New York City Mayor Eric Adams in check with proposals that would place guardrails on his power.

"The investigation of the mayor was actually led by the city's Department of Investigation," Napolitano said on "National Report," "whose leadership is appointed by the mayor. One of her proposals would remove his ability to hire and fire that entity should they continue to investigate him."

Napolitano said another proposal by Hochul would be to give the city's public advocate and speaker of the city council funds to hire lawyers and file lawsuits on behalf of the city.

"She wants to clip his wings as mayor," Napolitano said.

Hochul's proposals must be approved by the state legislature and city council. Napolitano said he doubts she would be able to get both approved before the New York City mayoral primary in June.

Adams was charged last year with accepting free or discounted overseas trips and illegal campaign contributions from people looking to gain his influence, including people connected to Turkey or the Turkish government. He pleaded not guilty. The Justice Department is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against Adams, which has led to the resignation of several prosecutors.

Napolitano said he believes a judge will dismiss federal corruption charges against Adams with prejudice, meaning they can never be filed again.

"It's forever gone. There's no sword of Damocles hanging over the mayor that will terribly frustrate the Justice Department," Napolitano said. "It will liberate the mayor to be the mayor again. He won't have the feds breathing down his neck."

