Trump: Biden 'in Delaware Sleeping,' Should Be at Coronation

Former President Donald Trump was incredulous President Joe Biden is skipping the coronation of King Charles III this weekend.

"We have an incompetent president," Trump told Brexit architect Nigel Farage in an exclusive GBN TV interview Wednesday at Turnberry, Scotland. "That man is incompetent, and it's a shame."

Trump bashed his successor for being physically incapable of keeping up as president and putting the world on the cusp of nuclear war.

"He's not running our country; he's in Delaware sleeping," Trump continued. "He can't come to the coronation.

"That's a big event, and when you have somebody who's going to be sleeping instead of coming to the coronation as president of the United States, I think that's a bad thing.

"And it's one of the reasons other countries seem to be going now with China. It's crazy to think of it."

(It should be noted that presidents of the U.S., which broken away from the British crown, have historically not personally attended coronation events. Some critics say nonetheless that Biden should do so in the name of the close relationship between Britain and America.)

Trump continued to excoriate Biden's lack of fitness after being in the "basement" during the 2020 campaign.

"When the president doesn't come to the coronation of a new king, new queen of your country, how is that possible?" Trump said. "The reason is he's sleeping. Shouldn't happen."

Trump hailed King Charles before the coronation ceremony, which will air live Saturday on Newsmax at 5 a.m. ET.

"It's a big week, a great week, and he'll be doing a fantastic job," Trump said. "He loves the country, really loves the country."

But, Biden is missing an opportunity of projecting strength and leadership to the world, Trump lamented.

"I don't think he can do it physically actually," Trump said of the oldest president ever elected and ever to be serving. "It's hard for him to do it physically."

"He should be here as a representative as of our country," Trump added.

"It's very disrespectful for him not to be."

Trump was also critical of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have given up the royal life for independence.

"She has been very disrespectful to the Queen during that time: How can you be disrespectful to the Queen?" Trump said of Markle, praising the late Queen Elizabeth, saying, "I could never think of a mistake she made."

Harry is coming to the coronation, but Markle is not, but Trump questioned whether Harry should be there either.

"I was actually surprised that Harry was invited to be honest," Trump said.

"He said some terrible things. To me, it was horrible."

As for former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the United Kingdom government, Trump blasted the end of the conservative ear of leadership, saying they turned left and ultimately failed.

"He went a little bit on the liberal side," Trump said of Johnson, adding, "I don't know if he'll be able to make a comeback."

"Something happened. He changed.

"I think Boris was a very good person, but I think he changed a lot in office."

Farage and Trump shared some equal condemnation of the Brexit deal, which Trump said former Prime Minister Theresa May ignored his advice on.

"You were paying tremendously for that deal," Trump said. "I gave her advice. It didn't work out.

"I would have recommended paying very little or nothing."

Ultimately, the UK has turned left to disastrous results, signing bad leaders' pink slips.

"They were really going far left," Trump said. What were they doing?

"I can tell you, they were not conservative policies in the end."

Similarly in the U.S., Biden and Democrats have made our cities "crime-infested rat holes," but also "the world is blowing up around us," according to Trump.

"If it weren't for the incompetence of this administration, [Vladimir] Putin would have never gone in," Trump said of the war in Ukraine, which he again vowed to end in 24 hours.

"I know [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy well. I know Putin well. I would break that deal in 24 hours."

Trump offered his furthest hints on just how it might be done.

"A lot of has to do with the money — a lot of it is the military equipment coming in," Trump said.

"That war is a disaster. I'm talking more than money, it's the human life.

"That war has to stop."