Insider: Biden Deemed 'Too Old' to Attend King Charles' Coronation

President Joe Biden reportedly will not attend King Charles' coronation next month because he is deemed "too old" to make two transatlantic trips in a month, according to an insider.

Instead, first lady Jill Biden and "high-profile representatives" might be sent in order to avoid the appearance the U.S. president is snubbing the royal family, sources told The Telegraph.

President Biden, 80, is making an April 11 trip to Northern Ireland, and as the oldest U.S. president ever elected, there are concerns he is too old to handle two long trips in a month's time.

"The guy is 80," a source told The Telegraph. "They space out his big bursts of activity quite considerably. They did that too with Trump, and he was younger. When Biden does something like the State of the Union address, we didn't see much from him in the following 48 hours. They don't like to push him around the world too much."

While Biden is "not expected" to make the coronation, sources told the Telegraph that his relationship with Charles is "strong."

It is also possible Biden will be visiting with King Charles during his April 11 trip to the United Kingdom.

The late Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 was not attended by President Dwight Eisenhower. A U.S. president's attendance might have been rejected to avoid overshadowing the coronation event.

Related Stories: