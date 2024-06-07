Conn. Town Refuses to Fly 'Thin Blue Line' Flag' for Fallen Officer

Leaders of a Democrat-led Connecticut town voted not to fly the "thin blue line" flag in honor of a state trooper killed in the line of duty and instead opted to fly other flags, including the American flag and LGBTQ pride flag, at half-staff.

Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was killed last week in a hit-and-run.

Rich Bailey, one of three Republicans on the Wethersfield Town Council, asked that the "thin blue line" flag be raised at the local government building, WTNH reported.

The council voted down the request, 5-3, with one abstention. The council is comprised of six Democrats and three Republicans, the New York Post reported.

"In my home, [the flag] means police, and they protect us, and they are our first line of defense," Bailey said, WTNH reported. "They always are, and they're always here, and they're always for us."

However, Democrat council member Emily Zambrello said the flag represents something else.

"It represents racism and antagonism to many, many people, and if you don't personally believe that, and you fly at your own house and you think it means something to you, that is much more positive," Zambrello said, WTNH reported.

"It's just not how many people feel about it. It's not appropriate to raise it over our town hall, especially when our flag policy prohibits us from doing anything associated with hate."

Bailey refused a proposal that the first responders' flag be flown instead.

Officials said the pride flag — as well as other flags including the U.S. flag — was being flown because request was made more than 30 days in advance, following policy.

Democrat councilman Miki Duric told WFSB that he voted no because it would have violated the town's flag policy.

"This policy is being tested at the moment. It's not a perfect policy I think this is something we should look into. In case of emergency or things like this we can have a different approach. But that's not what policy says at the moment," Duric told the station.

Residents expressed outrage over the decision via Facebook.

"Vote Democrat and this is what you get," a man wrote.

"What disgusting behavior!" one woman posted. "The people who voted to not fly the blue line flag are hopefully voted out of office. When it comes time to vote, remember this."

"All of those on the town council who voted no to raise the thin blue line flag to show support for the CSP Trooper that was killed should be ashamed," another woman wrote. "I'm definitely going to remember this when it comes time to vote. Shameful cowards you are. Weak politicians are exactly why the pos who killed him were free to do so in the first place. What an absolute disgrace of a town."