Harvard/Harris Poll: Strong Majority Backs Trump on Iran

A new national survey from the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll suggests that a majority of American voters support President Donald Trump's handling of the escalating tensions with Iran, with strong backing for recent military and diplomatic actions and a broad belief that the United States is winning the conflict.

A central theme emerging from the poll is a widespread perception that the United States holds the upper hand.

Seventy-four percent of voters say the U.S. is currently winning over Iran, while 54% believe the country has the advantage in negotiations.

According to the poll, conducted April 23-26, 2026, among 2,745 registered voters, 52% of respondents support U.S. military airstrikes on Iran, while 54% say those strikes were justified.

The findings indicate that more than half of voters approve of direct military measures, reflecting a willingness among the public to endorse force in response to ongoing hostilities.

Support for Trump's diplomatic decisions also remains high.

The survey found that 78% of voters believe Trump was right to agree to a temporary ceasefire with Iran.

At the same time, 57% approve of the administration's decision to impose a blockade on ships heading to Iran, signaling majority support for combining military pressure with strategic restraint.

The poll also highlights strong public backing for continued pressure if Iran refuses to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Sixty-three percent of voters say the U.S. should maintain its blockade under those circumstances, and 74% agree that it is in America's interest to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

These views cut across party lines, suggesting bipartisan agreement on the importance of stopping Iran's nuclear program.

Voters also expressed support for a comprehensive framework governing any potential agreement with Iran. Large majorities endorsed key conditions, including 79% who say Iran must stop supporting proxy groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas, and 78% who say Iran must halt the execution of protesters.

Overall, 66% of respondents believe Trump should insist on all major conditions in negotiations, reinforcing a preference for a firm negotiating stance.

On the international front, 66% of voters support the creation of a multinational naval force to ensure the free movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint.

Overall, the April poll paints a picture of an electorate that largely supports the administration's actions toward Iran and believes the United States is in a strong position. While uncertainties remain about the conflict's ultimate direction, the data suggests that voters favor a combination of military readiness, economic pressure, and firm diplomatic conditions as the situation continues to unfold.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll is conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll and HarrisX and is released monthly, providing a snapshot of public opinion on key national and international issues.