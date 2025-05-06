Columbia Ends Funding for 180 Researchers Amid Trump Cuts

Columbia University announced Tuesday it will end funding research by nearly 180 individuals due to the Trump administration's grant cuts.

The New York City-based university said that while it continues discussions with the administration to resume federal funding, "the strain in the meantime, financially and on our research mission, is intense."

The school's research reductions amount to 20% of the individuals funded in some manner by the terminated grants.

"Moving forward, we will be running lighter footprints of research infrastructure in some areas and, in others, maintaining a level of research continuity as we pursue alternate funding sources," the university said in its statement.

"In some cases, schools and departments are winding down activity but remain prepared to reestablish capabilities if support is restored."

Columbia's leaders added that their decision was "difficult."

"Increasing budget constraints combined with uncertainty related to future levels of federal funding for research, including proposed reductions in facilities and administration (i.e., indirect costs) reimbursements, requires us to make difficult choices," the statement said.

"We have had to make deliberate, considered decisions about the allocation of our financial resources. Those decisions also impact our greatest resource, our people. We understand this news will be hard."

The statement was signed by acting President Claire Shipman, Provost Angela V. Olinto, Executive Vice President for Finance Anne Sullivan and Executive Vice President for Research Jeannette Wing.

In early March, the Trump administration announced it was terminating Columbia grants and contracts worth $400 million due to anti-Israel protests that roiled campuses last year following the 2023 Hamas-led attack inside Israel, the subsequent Israeli attacks on Gaza, and the school's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Columbia said it was holding "good faith" negotiations with President Donald Trump's administration to regain federal funding, hours after Harvard rejected the administration's demands to audit the "viewpoint diversity" of its students and faculty, among other overhauls.

Shipman on April 14 said the private school would not cede ground on its commitment to academic freedom during talks with the administration.

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported the Trump administration presented Columbia with a proposal for a consent decree — federal oversight that would give a judge responsibility for ensuring the school complies with the agreement.

The outlet added that the university's board was undecided on whether to accept a consent decree.