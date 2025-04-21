WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: columbia university | protest | palestinian | israel | gaza | war | arrest

NYPD Arrests One Columbia Univ. Protester

By    |   Monday, 21 April 2025 10:08 PM EDT

Columbia University's student newspaper, The Spectator, reported on Monday that an alleged Columbia alum, whose name was not given, was arrested that evening after the college's public safety officers broke up an Israel-Gaza war protest.

A photo of the protesters, snapped by the paper's staff photographer, showed them wearing a keffiyeh around their neck and a kippah, the Jewish head covering, on their head. But an officer removed the kippah, stating it could not be worn in the squad car.

"I think it's quite likely that it's because they were offended by the fact that it has a watermelon on it," one protester said, "which, of course, is because of the colors of the Palestinian flag. That's a reminder that they're arresting someone who is Jewish and who is protesting a genocide."

The protest began around noon, with those involved chaining themselves to one of the college's gates while others sat in. The protest was held for Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate of the college, and Mohsen Mahdawi, also a protester at Columbia University, who ICE agents arrested just before his citizenship hearing in Vermont.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Columbia University's student newspaper, The Spectator, reported on Monday that an alleged Columbia alum, whose name was not given, was arrested that evening after the college's public safety officers broke up an Israel-Gaza war protest.
columbia university, protest, palestinian, israel, gaza, war, arrest, jewish, genocide, nypd
186
2025-08-21
Monday, 21 April 2025 10:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved