US Colleges Dismantling DEI Initiatives

U.S. colleges are dismantling their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, less than a month before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, according to Axios.

The University of Michigan earlier this week became the latest school to end DEI as part of its faculty requirements following an Oct. 31 recommendation from a faculty working group that reportedly criticized the statements "for their potential to limit freedom of expression and diversity of thought on campus."

"As we pursue this challenging and complex work, we will continuously refine our approach," University of Michigan Provost Laurie McCauley said.

Texas' Republican-controlled Legislature approved a bill last year that prohibited DEI offices and programs at Texas universities and colleges.

Florida, under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, did the same. In North Carolina, a May policy change from the University of North Carolina System's board of governors directed all 17 of its member institutions to eliminate DEI centers, positions, and programming.

Other schools that have ended DEI initiatives include the University of Kentucky, Northern Kentucky University, the University of Alabama, the University of Oklahoma, and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Jeremy Young, the Freedom to Learn program director for PEN America, told Axios there's "an epidemic of precompliance and overcompliance, and that's really hurting students."