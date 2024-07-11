Jon Stewart Blasts Dems' Mobster-Like 'Omerta' on Biden

The Democrats have adopted a code of silence around President Joe Biden and "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart is not happy about it.

In his "Weekly Show" podcast, Stewart said Democrats are using 'omerta,' a word popular in the mob for "keep quiet" when it comes to concerns about Biden's ability to defeat former President Trump.

"If we are taking an honest look at what our best chance to defend ourselves against a perceived threat, I think we are selling ourselves short," Stewart said. "And in a lot of ways…omerta to stifle what could be an incredibly productive, at least conversation."

Stewart has not officially called on Biden to drop out of the race. George Clooney wrote an opinion column calling for Biden to withdraw, while Stephen King and Rob Reiner said Biden should step aside.

"Come out and say, 'Here's, here's my team. Here's how we hold the line,'" Stewart said. "But we're not seeing any of that. Nothing that's been done inspires any confidence other than the fatalism of, 'It is what it is, and this is what we're stuck with.

"And that's the part that I think has degraded people's trust in institutions and the government from the get-go. That's a problem."

"The Daily Show" host was highly critical of Biden's debate performance, saying he had "resting 25th Amendment face."

"This cannot be real life," Stewart said on the debate. "It just can't. Need to call a real estate agent in New Zealand."