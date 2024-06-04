Jon Stewart Criticizes Biden Press Conference Smile: 'No Bueno'

Jon Stewart was not a fan of how President Joe Biden handled his first press conference after former President Donald Trump's conviction in Manhattan.

As Biden walked away from the press conference last Friday, he was asked what he thought of Trump referring to himself as a political prisoner who blamed Biden for his conviction. Biden suddenly stopped walking, much to the consternation of Stewart.

"No, don't stop!" Stewart yelled on Monday's "The Daily Show." "Don't stop. Why can't they tell him, just f**king keep walking. Whenever he's out in public and he stops — no bueno."

Biden then grinned, before walking away. Stewart was incredulous.

"Why does everything have to be so f**king weird?" Stewart said. "Why? If you have something to say about it, say it. If you don't have something to say about it, don't say it.

"But you're just going to stop and hit them with some kind of '70s sitcom freeze frame?"

"The Daily Show" then played a clip of Biden smiling set to cheesy music, captioning it as: And President Joe Biden as Colonel Butters.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges in a scheme to allegedly influence the 2016 election by calling a payment to lawyer Michael Cohen a "legal expense."

The trial and subsequent conviction marked the first time a former president has been tried or convicted in a criminal case.