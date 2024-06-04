WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: smile | jon stewart | joe biden | the daily show | donald trump

Jon Stewart Criticizes Biden Press Conference Smile: 'No Bueno'

By    |   Tuesday, 04 June 2024 12:29 PM EDT

Jon Stewart was not a fan of how President Joe Biden handled his first press conference after former President Donald Trump's conviction in Manhattan.

As Biden walked away from the press conference last Friday, he was asked what he thought of Trump referring to himself as a political prisoner who blamed Biden for his conviction. Biden suddenly stopped walking, much to the consternation of Stewart.

"No, don't stop!" Stewart yelled on Monday's "The Daily Show." "Don't stop. Why can't they tell him, just f**king keep walking. Whenever he's out in public and he stops — no bueno."

Biden then grinned, before walking away. Stewart was incredulous.

"Why does everything have to be so f**king weird?" Stewart said. "Why? If you have something to say about it, say it. If you don't have something to say about it, don't say it.

"But you're just going to stop and hit them with some kind of '70s sitcom freeze frame?"

"The Daily Show" then played a clip of Biden smiling set to cheesy music, captioning it as: And President Joe Biden as Colonel Butters.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges in a scheme to allegedly influence the 2016 election by calling a payment to lawyer Michael Cohen a "legal expense."

The trial and subsequent conviction marked the first time a former president has been tried or convicted in a criminal case.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Jon Stewart was not a fan of how President Joe Biden handled his first press conference after former President Donald Trump's conviction in Manhattan.
smile, jon stewart, joe biden, the daily show, donald trump
228
2024-29-04
Tuesday, 04 June 2024 12:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved