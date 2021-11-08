CNN Poll: Most Voters Say Biden Not Focused on America's Most Important Issues

A majority of Americans say President Joe Biden hasn’t paid enough attention to the nation’s most pressing problems — and disapproves of his job performance, a new poll showed Monday.

The CNN survey, conducted by SSRS, found 58% of Americans think Biden isn’t focusing on the most important problems, while 52% disapprove of the way he’s handling the job.

According to the survey, 36% of respondents think the nation’s most pressing issue is the economy, 20% say it’s the COVID-19 pandemic, 14% pick immigration as the top problem, and 11% consider climate change the top issue.

Meanwhile, national security was a top priority for 8%, racial injustice was No. 1 with 5%, and education was a major concern for 3%, the poll showed.

In a breakdown, the poll found that:

40% of Republicans say they are confident the elections will be carried out fairly, compared with 84% of Democrats. Among independents, 66% are confident that the elections will be fair.

Among Republicans, 51% chose the economy as their top concern, 23% chose immigration, and 13% picked national security. Only 4% of Republicans call coronavirus the nation's most important problem.

Among independents, 38% put the economy as their top concern, 18% chose COVID-19, 13% picked immigration, and 11% said climate was a top concern.

Among Democrats, 34% name coronavirus as the top problem, followed by the economy at 20%, about even with the climate at 18%. Another 8% say immigration is their top issue. Just 3% of Democrats cite national security as their top issue.

21% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents say they disapprove of the way Biden is handling the presidency compared with 17% last month.

The poll conducted between Nov. 1-4 had a margin of error of 4 percentage points for the entire survey.