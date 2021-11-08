×
CNN Poll: Most Voters Say Biden Not Focused on America's Most Important Issues

joe biden closes eyes and holds up hands
President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6, 2021. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via

By    |   Monday, 08 November 2021 01:59 PM

A majority of Americans say President Joe Biden hasn’t paid enough attention to the nation’s most pressing problems — and disapproves of his job performance, a new poll showed Monday.

The CNN survey, conducted by SSRS, found 58% of Americans think Biden isn’t focusing on the most important problems, while 52% disapprove of the way he’s handling the job.

According to the survey, 36% of respondents think the nation’s most pressing issue is the economy, 20% say it’s the COVID-19 pandemic, 14% pick immigration as the top problem, and 11% consider climate change the top issue.

Meanwhile, national security was a top priority for 8%, racial injustice was No. 1 with 5%, and education was a major concern for 3%, the poll showed.

In a breakdown, the poll found that:

  • 40% of Republicans say they are confident the elections will be carried out fairly, compared with 84% of Democrats. Among independents, 66% are confident that the elections will be fair.
  • Among Republicans, 51% chose the economy as their top concern, 23% chose immigration, and 13% picked national security. Only 4% of Republicans call coronavirus the nation's most important problem.
  • Among independents, 38% put the economy as their top concern, 18% chose COVID-19, 13% picked immigration, and 11% said climate was a top concern.
  • Among Democrats, 34% name coronavirus as the top problem, followed by the economy at 20%, about even with the climate at 18%. Another 8% say immigration is their top issue. Just 3% of Democrats cite national security as their top issue.
  • 21% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents say they disapprove of the way Biden is handling the presidency compared with 17% last month.

The poll conducted between Nov. 1-4 had a margin of error of 4 percentage points for the entire survey.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


A majority of Americans say President Joe Biden hasn't paid enough attention to the nation's most pressing problems - and disapproves of his job performance, a new poll showed Monday...
