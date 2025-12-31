Cleveland Among Airports Halting Flights Over Threats

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport was among several U.S. airports that issued temporary ground stops Wednesday following reported New Year's Eve threats.

Flights in Cleveland were halted for approximately 45 minutes before authorities determined there was no danger and normal operations resumed.

"After a thorough investigation, it was determined there is no threat to the public," an airport spokesperson said.

Other airports across the country also reported security responses tied to separate threats. At West Virginia International Yeager Airport, a bomb squad was dispatched after a suspicious email was sent to Federal Aviation Administration offices, according to Charleston's WCHS-TV.

Kansas City International Airport also briefly shut down parts of its terminal on Wednesday morning after a reported "potential threat in the unsecured area."

The incident prompted the evacuation of some travelers beginning around 11 a.m.

Airport officials said passengers were allowed back through security just before noon and no flights were affected. The city confirmed the airport fully reopened by 12:30 p.m.

In a statement, Kansas City officials credited Airport Police and the FBI for responding quickly, evacuating affected areas and evaluating the situation.

"Law enforcement was able to determine no credible threat to the airport or those inside the terminal," the statement said. "Once that determination was made, staff worked to resume normal operations and minimize disruptions."

The FBI confirmed to WDAF-TV that it was assisting Kansas City International Airport Police with the investigation.