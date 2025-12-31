Kansas City's Airport Reopens After Lockdown Over Potential Threat

Authorities briefly closed Kansas City International Airport on Wednesday morning while local law enforcement and the FBI investigated a "potential threat" before reopening just before noon.

Airport operations were disrupted around 11 a.m. as some travelers were evacuated and incoming flights were diverted away from the terminal, reported The Kansas City Star.

People outside the Missouri airport were told it was closed, and law enforcement officers were seen with a man in custody, though officials did not immediately say whether that situation was related to the investigation.

Initial reports that a bomb threat had been made were not officially confirmed by authorities.

In a statement, Jackson Overstreet, a spokesman for the Kansas City Aviation Department, said airport police were working with the FBI to substantiate "any potential threat," but authorities have not specified exactly what prompted the New Year's Eve day lockdown.

"Airport Police and the FBI worked quickly to evaluate the situation and ensure the safety over everyone, including evacuating travelers from the affected area of the terminal," the Kansas City Aviation Department said in a statement.

"Law Enforcement was able to determine no credible threat to the Airport or those inside the terminal at this time. Once that determination was made, KCAD staff worked to resume normal operations and minimize disruptions," the department added.

FBI Kansas City spokesman Dixon Land confirmed authorities were investigating a threat but said no additional details were immediately available.

Airport staff announced around 11:45 a.m. that the airport was reopening, and travelers were soon allowed back through security.

The FAA showed no operational interruptions at the airport as of 12:20 p.m.