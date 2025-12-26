WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: flight | cancellations | winter | weather

US Airlines Cancel Over 1,000 Flights Due to Winter Storm Warnings

Workers de-ice aircraft as they ready for departure during snow fall at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Friday, 26 December 2025 12:40 PM EST

Airlines in the United States have canceled or delayed thousands of flights during ‍peak holiday travel on Friday due to ‍severe winter storm warnings, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

A total of 1,139 flights ⁠were canceled and 3,808 delayed as of 12:30 p.m. ET, the website said.

The National Weather Service ​issued warnings of winter storms this afternoon which "will cause hazardous travel conditions for the Great Lakes into the northern Mid-Atlantic and ‍southern New England today through Saturday morning."

Airports in potential ⁠impact regions such as John F. Kennedy Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport have also put out posts on X, warning travelers of potential delays ⁠or cancellations.

JetBlue Airways ​has canceled 225 ⁠flights, the most among the carriers, closely followed by Delta Air ‍Lines canceling 186 flights, 155 by Republic Airways, 96 by American Airlines and ‌82 by United Airlines.

An American Airlines spokesperson told Reuters the carrier has "issued a travel alert allowing those ⁠whose plans ​may be affected ‍to rebook without change fees."

JetBlue, Delta Air Lines, Republic and United Airlines did not immediately ‍respond to Reuters requests for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

