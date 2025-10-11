Rep. Claudia Tenney: Create Trump Peace Prize

A Republican lawmaker is calling for a new global peace award named after President Donald Trump, arguing the Nobel Committee has become too political and has ignored Trump's record of "peace through strength."

Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York said the Nobel Peace Prize has lost its moral authority and should no longer be seen as the world's standard for honoring peace efforts.

In a Saturday opinion column provided to Newsmax, Tenney announced plans to establish what she called the "Trump Peace and Prosperity Award," meant to recognize leaders who achieve results through "strength, freedom, human rights, and economic progress."

"The Nobel Peace Prize once stood for strength, integrity, and moral clarity," Tenney wrote. "Today, it too often rewards symbolism and politics instead of real achievement."

Tenney, who represents New York's 24th congressional district and serves on the House Select Committee on Intelligence, is a staunch ally of President Trump. She said she is the only member of Congress to have officially nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize twice. She vowed to continue doing so, arguing that his diplomatic achievements surpass those of recent laureates.

"President Trump's leadership has made great strides in bringing peace and stability to regions long defined by war and division," Tenney wrote. "He delivered results that no one thought possible."

The congresswoman cited several accomplishments she said justify recognition, including the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab nations, the defeat of ISIS, and Trump's "deterrence of Iran" and "containment of North Korea." She argued these actions restored American credibility abroad and reshaped global diplomacy.

Tenney also credited Trump with laying the groundwork for the recent peace deal between Israel and Hamas, which includes a ceasefire and the release of hostages. "Trump proved that peace does not come from appeasement but from power, clarity, and the courage to confront evil," she wrote.

The congresswoman contrasted Trump's record with that of former President Barack Obama, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. "Obama weakened America, divided our allies, and emboldened our enemies. The Nobel Committee rewarded him anyway," Tenney wrote. "While Obama gave speeches, Trump delivered peace."

Tenney said the Nobel Committee's recent decision to honor Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado illustrates its misplaced priorities. Although she praised Machado's courage, she argued the committee "rewards rhetoric over results and politics over principle."

"If the committee continues to deny reality, we will build something better," Tenney declared. "The Trump Peace and Prosperity Award will raise the standard for global leadership. It will restore credibility to the cause of peace and remind the world that lasting stability comes not from weakness but from strength."

Claudia Tenney is a congresswoman representing the 24th district in upstate New York and sits on the House Select Intelligence Committee

