Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump is the president of peace, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax Friday.

Carter was appearing on "Finnerty" after Trump was not awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. The prize went to Maria Corina Machado, the opposition leader in Venezuela.

"No one should've gotten it over Donald J. Trump," Carter said. "That was a swing and a miss. There's no question about it."

"Donald Trump has saved lives. He saved countries," he said.

"He's made America stronger. He has achieved peace through strength."

The Georgia congressman highlighted Trump's efforts in achieving a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and said he plans on introducing a resolution in Congress to say that Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it picked Corina Machado "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

"As the leader of the democracy movement in Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado is one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times," the committee said in a press release Friday.

The White House was critical of the committee's failure to give Trump the award.

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives," White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a post on X.

"He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will."

"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," he said.

Machado said she wanted to dedicate the win to Trump, along with the people of her country, as she praised the president for support of her cause.

Her campaign manager, Magalli Meda, confirmed that Trump congratulated Machado in a phone call Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.