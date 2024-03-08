Frostbitten Fans Lose Limbs After Frigid Chiefs Playoff Game

Several people who attended the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13 had to get limbs amputated because of severe frostbite, reported NBC News.

"To date, 12 patients have undergone amputation surgeries, some of which attended the Chiefs game," Christine Hamele, associate vice president of HCA Midwest Health, which operates the Grossman Burn Center, told the news outlet.

"Our specialized physicians and expert care team continue to treat and monitor patients' healing to address long-term needs, and we expect more surgical procedures over the next two to four weeks as their injuries evolve."

The temperature for the Dolphins-Chiefs wild-card playoff game was minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit, and wind gusts made for a wind chill of minus 27 degrees F. That shattered the record for the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history, which had been 1 degree F, set in a 1983 game against Denver and matched in 2016 against Tennessee.

The wild-card game was played the same day the Buffalo Bills were supposed to host the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that game was pushed back a day because a blizzard dumped up to 2 feet of snow in New York and made traveling to the game too dangerous.

According to Dr. Megan Garcia, the medical director of the Grossman Burn Center, Frostbite can occur on exposed skin within 30 minutes — even faster due to wind chill.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.