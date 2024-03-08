×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chiefs | dolphins | amputations | frostbite

Frostbitten Fans Lose Limbs After Frigid Chiefs Playoff Game

By    |   Friday, 08 March 2024 08:52 PM EST

Several people who attended the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13 had to get limbs amputated because of severe frostbite, reported NBC News.

"To date, 12 patients have undergone amputation surgeries, some of which attended the Chiefs game," Christine Hamele, associate vice president of HCA Midwest Health, which operates the Grossman Burn Center, told the news outlet.

"Our specialized physicians and expert care team continue to treat and monitor patients' healing to address long-term needs, and we expect more surgical procedures over the next two to four weeks as their injuries evolve."

The temperature for the Dolphins-Chiefs wild-card playoff game was minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit, and wind gusts made for a wind chill of minus 27 degrees F. That shattered the record for the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history, which had been 1 degree F, set in a 1983 game against Denver and matched in 2016 against Tennessee.

The wild-card game was played the same day the Buffalo Bills were supposed to host the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that game was pushed back a day because a blizzard dumped up to 2 feet of snow in New York and made traveling to the game too dangerous.

According to Dr. Megan Garcia, the medical director of the Grossman Burn Center, Frostbite can occur on exposed skin within 30 minutes — even faster due to wind chill.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Several people who attended the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13 had to get limbs amputated because of severe frostbite, reported NBC News.
chiefs, dolphins, amputations, frostbite
240
2024-52-08
Friday, 08 March 2024 08:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved