×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chicago | shootings | july 4 | weekend | gun violence | mass shooting

July 4 Weekend Shootings in Chicago: Over 80 Injured, 13 Dead

a chicago police van has its emergency lights on near the scene of the chicago parade shooting Monday
(Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 04 July 2022 09:10 PM EDT

Over 80 have been injured by Chicago-area gun violence since the start of the holiday weekend Friday.

WGN TV News reported, initially, the number of people shot as of Monday morning stood at 55, while seven were dead.

A deadly mass shooting broke out at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade. At least six have been reported dead and over two dozen injured.

During a press conference Monday afternoon following the tragedy, officials with the NorthShore Hospital said they had received 26 patients, 25 of which had gunshot wounds, including an estimated four or five children.

Hospital officials later added 19 victims had been treated and released. The Lake County Coroner has said that five adults were pronounced dead at the parade scene, and one other person later died at the hospital.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown wrote in a tweet Monday afternoon that "senseless gun violence is a national epidemic and has no place anywhere so we must keep fighting to end it. The Chicago Police Department will be there for whatever the City of Highland Park needs."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Over 80 have been injured by Chicago-area gun violence since the start of the holiday weekend Friday.
chicago, shootings, july 4, weekend, gun violence, mass shooting
180
2022-10-04
Monday, 04 July 2022 09:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved