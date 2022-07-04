July 4 Weekend Shootings in Chicago: Over 80 Injured, 13 Dead

Over 80 have been injured by Chicago-area gun violence since the start of the holiday weekend Friday.

WGN TV News reported, initially, the number of people shot as of Monday morning stood at 55, while seven were dead.

A deadly mass shooting broke out at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade. At least six have been reported dead and over two dozen injured.

During a press conference Monday afternoon following the tragedy, officials with the NorthShore Hospital said they had received 26 patients, 25 of which had gunshot wounds, including an estimated four or five children.

Hospital officials later added 19 victims had been treated and released. The Lake County Coroner has said that five adults were pronounced dead at the parade scene, and one other person later died at the hospital.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown wrote in a tweet Monday afternoon that "senseless gun violence is a national epidemic and has no place anywhere so we must keep fighting to end it. The Chicago Police Department will be there for whatever the City of Highland Park needs."