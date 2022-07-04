Chicago Shooting Suspect's Dad Ran for Highland Park Mayor

The father of the suspected Chicago July 4 parade shooter is a former Highland Park mayoral candidate in 2019.

A Facebook post showed a Nov. 28, 2018 photo of Bob Crimo in front of the City of Highland Park office and a caption hailed himself as "a person for the people":

"It's OFFICIAL!

With great honor and privilege, I'm now OFFICIALLY on the ballot for the 2019 mayoral seat!

My chance to give back to the community that is home to me and my Family for many generations, it is now my purpose to serve my fellow neighbors!

I hope to get your support!

BOB CRIMO

for

HIGHLAND PARK MAYOR 2019 " A person for the people"

Bob Crimo lost in the race for mayor.

Police allege his son, 22 – also known on social media as Awake the Rapper – is responsible Monday for killing at least six and injuring a reported 31. The alleged shooter remained at-large, "armed and dangerous," according to police.

The alleged shooter's mother is a holistic wellness practitioner, according to her Instagram account. Her personal Instagram account shows photos of the alleged shooter as a young boy.