Trump Blasts Pritzker, 'Low IQ Mayor of Chicago' for Deadly Violence

A deadly shooting at a protest-turned-riot in Chicago has President Donald Trump on Saturday calling out the lack of action by Chicago's Democrat leadership — just one day after the president made peace with democratic socialist New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office.

"Massive crime and rioting in the Chicago Loop area," Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.

"Multiple Police Officers attacked and badly injured. 300 people rioting, 6 victims shot, one critical and one DEAD."

Local ABC7 TV reported gunfire rang out in two separate incidents in the Loop vicinity, sending downtown visitors running for safety. One teenage victim died after being hit by at least one round.

Trump used the latest deadly Chicago rioting as another chance to remind Americans of the deadly cost of Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson for "refusing federal government help."

"In the meantime, Governor Pritzker and the Low IQ Mayor of Chicago are refusing Federal Government help for a situation that could be quickly remedied," Trump's Truth concluded. "The people are chanting, BRING IN TRUMP!!!"

Initial reports indicated as many as 300 young people were creating a disturbance at the Loop, which then escalated into physical violence directed at Chicago police.

City Alderman Brian Hopkins was on site and posted about what he witnessed: "300 juveniles rioting in the Loop now, at least 5 victims shot, one critical with life threatening gunshot wound to torso."

He added a description of what sounded like a riot: "Multiple police officers attacked and injured with mace and stun guns, at least one PO hospitalized."

ABC7 reported that there appeared to be two separate shooting events at the Loop.

The Loop is the official downtown and central business district of Chicago and gets its name from the elevated train tracks that form a physical loop around the area.

Chicago’s Fox 32 reported on the wounded as ranging from a 13-year-old girl in fair condition after being wounded in the leg, to a 17-year-old boy who also had a leg wound and was reported to be in good condition.

No confirmed information about the teen who was shot and killed had been released by early Saturday afternoon.

Local reporting indicated the Chicago Police Department was not confirming that the two shooting events were connected in any way. There have been no reports of arrests or identities of wanted individuals following the violence.

Newsmax writer Jim Mishler contributed to this report.