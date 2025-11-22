One Teen Dead After Rioting Erupted at Chicago's Loop

Friday night in Chicago was supposed to be festive with a city Christmas tree-lighting ceremony and other outdoor events at the city’s Loop.

But then, local ABC7 TV reported that gunfire rang out in two separate incidents in the vicinity, dropping the wounded and sending downtown visitors running for safety. One teenage victim died after being hit by at least one round.

The station reported some of the shots were fired just outside the building where its studios are located, and the shots were clearly heard by staff manning the station at that late hour.

The remaining shooting victims, all teenagers, were reported to be in varying levels of recovery.

Initial reports indicated as many as 300 young people were creating a disturbance at the Loop, which then escalated into physical violence directed at Chicago police.

City Alderman Brian Hopkins was on site and posted about what he witnessed. “300 juveniles rioting in the Loop now, at least 5 victims shot, one critical with life threatening gunshot wound to torso.”

He added a description of what sounded like a riot. “Multiple police officers attacked and injured with mace and stun guns, at least one PO hospitalized.”

ABC7 reported that there appeared to be two separate shooting events at the Loop.

The Loop is the official downtown and central business district of Chicago and gets its name from the elevated train tracks that form a physical loop around the area.

Chicago’s Fox 32 reported on the wounded as ranging from a 13-year-old girl in fair condition after being wounded in the leg, to a 17-year-old boy who also had a leg wound and was reported to be in good condition.

No confirmed information about the teen who was shot and killed had been released by early Saturday afternoon.

Local reporting indicated the Chicago Police Department was not confirming that the two shooting events were connected in any way. There have been no reports of arrests or identities of wanted individuals following the violence.