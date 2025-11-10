Illegal Alien Arrested After Border Agents Attacked in Chicago

An illegal alien from Mexico has been arrested after Border Patrol agents were shot at on Saturday in Chicago, the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday.

The man had been convicted of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felony possession of a weapon, and illegal entry.

"He is currently marked as a violator of the Laken Riley Act, pending charges related to assaulting officers," DHS posted on X.

"This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of violence and obstruction.

"Over the past two months, we've seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement during operations."

Border Patrol agents were attacked around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the city's Little Village neighborhood while conducting immigration enforcement operations, DHS said in a press release Sunday.

Agents were boxed into a narrow street and an alley when a man driving a black Jeep Wrangler opened fire. He fled as bricks and paint cans were hurled from nearby rooftops.

The barrage damaged vehicles as Chicago police helped extract federal agents from the ambush.

Moments later, the same Border Patrol convoy encountered a vehicle that tried to ram its cars.

The violence continued when the convoy reached an FBI office, where rioters attempted to breach security.

Protesters threw objects, prompting crowd control measures before agents moved to a Sam's Club parking lot.

A federal vehicle was rammed. Three people were arrested on assault charges.

As the convoy tried to leave, another vehicle rammed it, shattering windows and forcing agents to pursue the driver, who escaped.

In total, eight U.S. citizens and an illegal alien were arrested.

"Border Patrol faced gunshots, violent mobs at every stop, bricks and other objects thrown at them, and four vehicle rammings," the agency said. "These attacks are the consequence of sanctuary politicians and the media smearing law enforcement."

The department said these confrontations highlight the dangers agents face daily and the escalating aggression toward law enforcement.

Officials vowed that their "mission will continue despite the violence."