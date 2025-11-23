WATCH TV LIVE

Bethany MaGee, 26, ID'd as Chicago Train Burn Victim

Sunday, 23 November 2025 10:34 PM EST

A 26-year-old woman has reportedly been identified as Bethany MaGee, the victim of a shocking Nov. 17 attack aboard a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train in which she was doused in gasoline and set on fire by 50-year-old Lawrence Reed.

Reed, who faces a federal terrorism charge for attacking a person on a mass transportation system, has a criminal record listing 72 prior arrests and 53 criminal cases dating back decades, the New York Post reported.

According to prosecutors, Reed purchased gasoline, boarded the train, poured it over MaGee, then ignited it; she escaped the train, collapsed on the platform, and remains hospitalized in critical condition with severe burns.

Officials criticized Chicago's criminal justice system, noting Reed had been released on electronic monitoring despite his extensive record and had little jail time served (just 2½ years in total), according to the Post.

A detention hearing is scheduled as prosecutors push for Reed to remain behind bars pending trial.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

