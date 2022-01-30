Former Miss USA Falls to Death in NYC

Former Miss USA winner Cheslie Kryst died Sunday after jumping off a New York high rise building, TMZ reports.

Her family confirmed her death in a statement.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," the release said.

"Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA,” her family said. “But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on."

Police believe that the 30 year old, who lived on the 9th floor, jumped from higher up in the building.

Shortly before her death, Cheslie, who was a lawyer and also worked as a correspondent for Extra, posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, "May this day bring you rest and peace."

"Our hearts are broken," Extra said in a statement. "Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."