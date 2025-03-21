Salem Radio: Charlie Kirk Moving Into Prager Affiliates

Salem Radio Network host Charlie Kirk will be moving into the Dennis Prager affiliate stations beginning March 31 while Prager remains off the air after suffering a spinal cord injury in his home last November.

As Kirk has been doing his show in the same noon-3 p.m. time slot as Prager since October 2020, the transition should be easy for most stations, reports Business Wire Friday.

Kirk's show is on 195 radio stations, with 500 total affiliates across the country.

"Dennis is going through extensive rehabilitation because of the injury, and Salem wishes him a complete and full recovery," the network said. "With that in mind, Dennis and Salem have agreed on his return for one hour a day, airing 2-3 p.m. ET, starting Tuesday, June 3."

Salem Senior VP of Spoken Word Phil Boyce said that Prager still has some physical limitations, "but his wit, wisdom, insights, and passion are as strong and as clear as ever and we are delighted at his spirit and resolve to return to his audience. We want Dennis to remain a part of the Salem family and want his millions of loyal fans to continue to hear his voice."

Boyce added that affiliates airing Kirk's program will continue to get his show with no interruptions, and Prager's affiliates "will soon get Charlie Kirk as a strong and able replacement."

Until June 3, Salem will continue using Jack Posobiec as the substitute host for the third hour for both the Kirk and Prager affiliates. Posobiec has more than 3.1 followers on X.

Prager joined the Salem Radio Network 25 years ago, after launching his radio show on KABC in Los Angeles. He is the author of over 10 books and he and his producer, Allen Estrin, founded PragerU in 2009.

Kirk, meanwhile, has more than 26 million followers on social media and founded Turning Point USA when he was 18 years old. The organization has 2 million members and a presence on over 4,000 college and high school campuses.

He is credited with a massive get-out-the-vote effort to reelect President Donald Trump and his conservative podcast, "The Charlie Kirk Show," is one of the top podcasts in the country.

Salem is continuing to syndicate Kirk's radio show and podcast on the Salem Podcast Network. His show will also continue on Salem News Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET weekdays and 8 p.m. ET.

According to TikTok, Kirk is the most trusted voice for voters under 30, and his account was the third-most engaged handle on the platform, falling only behind those of Trump and the Trump campaign.