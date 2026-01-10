Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Misinformation About Video Obscures Dangers ICE Faces

Former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Newsmax on Saturday that a misinformation campaign surrounding a viral video involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer was obscuring the daily dangers federal agents face.

"Yeah, well, that's nothing new. I think the, you know, the legacy media, they're going to continue to, you know, proffer up a narrative that isn't correct at all," Wolf said on "The Count."

Wolf said protests are lawful, but interference with enforcement operations is not.

"Look, it's one thing if you want to protest ICE and you want to do that through your First Amendment, you want to stand on the sidewalk, and you want to yell at them and do all that," said Wolf.

"But when you cross the line, which this individual clearly did by using their car to block an ICE operation by not adhering to their commands, both of those are illegal," he said. "You know, this isn't a game."

Wolf said ICE operations typically focus on people he described as criminals in the country illegally.

"Those are criminal, illegal aliens that they are targeting. These are dangerous individuals, and what they do each and every day is a dangerous job," he said.

During the segment, the host played clips of commentators comparing ICE to secret police. Wolf responded by criticizing one lawmaker shown in the montage.

"Well, I mean, the last clip that you showed Congressman Dan Goldman [D-N.Y.] is an absolute lunatic," Wolf said. "Well, you know who they scare? They scare criminals. They scare people who are breaking the law."

Wolf also pointed to what he described as a double standard in political rhetoric and said immigration enforcement reflected public demands.

"Look, the American people were very clear about this last year," said Wolf. "They said, not only do I want all the criminal illegal aliens out of the country, I want all illegal aliens out of the country. And that's exactly the promise that President Donald Trump and his team are delivering on."

The host also referenced unrest in Portland and said federal agents there shot and wounded two people who allegedly tried to ram them with a vehicle, adding that a suspect was linked to the Tren de Aragua cartel.

Wolf criticized what he called an emotional display by local leadership after authorities discussed the incident.

"I think that just shows weakness," Wolf said. "He has a job to do. His job is to enforce the law. His job is to protect individuals there in Portland."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com